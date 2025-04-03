Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,452 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,091,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 359,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 67,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.