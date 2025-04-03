Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,097 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after buying an additional 602,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,216,000 after acquiring an additional 491,585 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.