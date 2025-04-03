Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,217 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after buying an additional 484,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,982 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 406,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.73 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.08.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

