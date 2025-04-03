Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,158 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.