Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,474,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

