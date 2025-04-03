Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celanese from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.