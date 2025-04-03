Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.80.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Crane by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $157.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Crane has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

