CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $345.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.79. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -177.28 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,612,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

