DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DaVita by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Shares of DVA opened at $154.37 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.64 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

