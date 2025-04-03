Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Diodes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

