Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group set a C$147.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.77.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$159.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$143.13. Dollarama has a one year low of C$100.32 and a one year high of C$159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.