Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,951 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.