Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,242.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,242.50 ($16.13).

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($18.57) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.49) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LON DNLM opened at GBX 882.50 ($11.46) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 958.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,064.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 870.50 ($11.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,279 ($16.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.