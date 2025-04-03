Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.49.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.