EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,502,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,584,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in EnerSys by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

