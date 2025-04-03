Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,116,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.16% of Exelixis worth $110,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Exelixis by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 975,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,267,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,828,000 after acquiring an additional 366,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.02.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

