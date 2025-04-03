First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,412 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at First Financial

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin purchased 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ THFF opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $579.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.49.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.