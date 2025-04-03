First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.56 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.04. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.2 %

First of Long Island stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,407,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

