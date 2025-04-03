Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
