Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,413,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Fortis worth $100,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,656,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,425,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,190,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,839,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,771,000 after buying an additional 223,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 0.1 %

FTS opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.