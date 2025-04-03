Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

