Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,570,000 after buying an additional 213,281 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of GOOD opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $689.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

