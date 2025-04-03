Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.94. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

