Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 719,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

