Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.10.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.21, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $130.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

