Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.9 %

HAS stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

