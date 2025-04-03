IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.
In other IAMGOLD news, Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,918.88. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$282,660.00. Insiders have purchased 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
