Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $292.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.06.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $269.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

