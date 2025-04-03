Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,448 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $8,311,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 742,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

