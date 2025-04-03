iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEF stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.