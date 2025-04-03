iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

