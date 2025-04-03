iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after buying an additional 4,789,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,617,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.