iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $99,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

