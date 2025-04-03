Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $492,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,101.75. This trade represents a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,618 shares of company stock worth $3,408,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

