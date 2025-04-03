Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

