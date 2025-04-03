JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9,500.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

