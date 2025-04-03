JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 16,095 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $94,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWS opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.