JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,982,949 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.74% of Uranium Energy worth $105,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after buying an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 556,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 172,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

