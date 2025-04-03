JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 500,667 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Braze were worth $96,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Braze by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braze by 18.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Raymond James increased their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.17. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $633,052.74. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,463.68. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,111 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

