JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 88,724 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $103,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.