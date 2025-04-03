JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CGI were worth $101,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.75 and a 52 week high of $122.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.