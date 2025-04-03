JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $120,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

