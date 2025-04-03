JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $107,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,793,000 after buying an additional 810,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,649,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,793,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,100 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,772,000.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

