JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $104,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,363,000 after acquiring an additional 359,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after purchasing an additional 655,695 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 981,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

