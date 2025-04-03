JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $108,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in PPL by 1,092.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 90.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

