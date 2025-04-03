JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,576,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $96,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

