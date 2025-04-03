JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $113,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.42. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $158.34 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

