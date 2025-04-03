JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $112,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,466,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after buying an additional 392,695 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,197,000 after acquiring an additional 85,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $17,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BR opened at $246.68 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.