JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $100.05 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $100,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,590,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,672,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $320.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

