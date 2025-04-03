JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $102.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.24% of Hamilton Lane worth $102,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,681,000 after purchasing an additional 863,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,516,000 after purchasing an additional 489,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,509,000 after purchasing an additional 413,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $30,350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $24,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $155.48 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.34 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

